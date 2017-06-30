Food apartheid': Eastern Europeans fume over second-rate snacks
The controversy has struck a raw nerve in the region where Western foods used to be a luxury that could only be bought with foreign currency in special shops It looks like Nutella, smells like Nutella and yet doesn't quite taste like the famous Italian chocolate spread. Eastern European leaders are fuming after tests suggested that big Western brands use cheaper ingredients in food products sold in former communist countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care system is ailing (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|BUYER BEWARE
|2
|EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Chuck
|19
|Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Three Cheers
|2
|PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16)
|May '16
|naman
|3
|Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06)
|May '16
|PROUD TO BE SERB ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC