Flexi Cards program tries to help Roma find employment
Slovakia is one of eight central and eastern European countries participating in an international project to reduce barriers to work. That Roma have economic potential and social capital for an ageing Europe is the chief message of the international project We Change Discourse, We Change Practice: RARE-Roma as Human Resources.
