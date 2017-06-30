Fico refused Danko, criticised Kiska for not attending

Prime Minister Robert Fico allegedly caused another coalition crisis when he rejected the request of Speaker of Parliament Andrej Danko to hold a speech at Devin, a locality on the outskirts of Bratislava that is connected with the Great Moravian era and the arrival of the two saints, who are said to have brought Christianity, ancient Slavonic liturgies, and a new script to the region that is now Slovakia. Danko was insulted that Fico did not want him at the celebrations, the Dennik N daily wrote, adding that the SNS chairman told his ministers not to attend the cabinet session that was planned to take place the next day.

