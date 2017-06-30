Dance theatre Ifju Szivek returns to Avignon
The dance piece Finetuning, which combines traditional folk music and central-European dance has been invited back to the theatre festival in France. After last year's successful debut at the Off d'Avignon festival, the biggest event of contemporary theatre in Europe, the ensemble operating in Slovakia, Ifju Szivek, received an invitation to return this summer.
