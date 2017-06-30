Car-sharing launched in Bratislava

The usual taxis in front of the Old Market-hall in downtown Bratislava have been replaced by white electric cars, the Sme daily wrote on July 5. Aliancia Stara Trznica, Volkswagen Slovakia and other partners are launching the first car-sharing service in Slovakia, called up! city. The cost is 25 for a half-day or 35 for the whole day, and a minimum card balance of 300 is required to rent the cars.

