Azerbaijani Silk Way Airlines carries out 350 diplomatic flights...

A scandalous investigation has been published in the Bulgarian newspaper Trud on July 2 which reveals the Azerbaijani state circles' direct engagement in supplying weapons to Islamic terrorist groups at different parts of the world, Armenpress reports. Dilyana Gaytandzhieva's investigative article mainly focuses on the illegal and largescale export and sale of arms to Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Congo by Silk Way Airlines under the cover of diplomatic flights.

