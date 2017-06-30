ARMINFO News Agency, Armenia June 30, 2017 Friday Armenian-Slovakian agenda issues in Bratislava were discussed by Vice Speaker of Armenian Parliament and his Slovakian colleague Yerevan June 30 Tatevik Shahunyan. On June 30, delegation headed by Vice Speaker of National Assembly of Armenia, the head of the Armenia-Slovakian friendship group Edward Sharmazanov met with the Deputy Chairman of the National Council of the Slovak Republic, Bela Bugar.

