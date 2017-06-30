Ambassadors unveil plaque for soldier...

Ambassadors unveil plaque for soldiers killed in SNP

The main task of the US-British unit that was deployed in Slovakia in 1944 was to evacuate downed US and British pilots back to their airbase in Bari, Italy. A plaque will now stand to honour the American and British members of special forces who were killed during the Slovak National Uprising in the latter stages of World War II.

Chicago, IL

