Agreement on operation of Gabcikovo is invalid, arbitration decided
PM Robert Fico and Economy Minister Peter Ziga while announcing the result of the arbitration at premises of the Gabcikovo power plant. The agreement for operating the hydroelectric power plant at Gabcikovo has been judged to be invalid since the very beginning and so the Slovenske Elektrarne energy utility company cannot lay claim to any financial compensation, said Prime Minister Robert Fico at the premises of the power station in Gabcikovo on July 6. Fico spoke in reaction to the results of arbitration proceedings at the Vienna International Arbitral Centre, concluded on June 30 between SE on one side and the Economy Ministry along with HM Manazment - a successor organisation to the National Property Fund - on the other.
