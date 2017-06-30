Agreement on operation of Gabcikovo i...

Agreement on operation of Gabcikovo is invalid, arbitration decided

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

PM Robert Fico and Economy Minister Peter Ziga while announcing the result of the arbitration at premises of the Gabcikovo power plant. The agreement for operating the hydroelectric power plant at Gabcikovo has been judged to be invalid since the very beginning and so the Slovenske Elektrarne energy utility company cannot lay claim to any financial compensation, said Prime Minister Robert Fico at the premises of the power station in Gabcikovo on July 6. Fico spoke in reaction to the results of arbitration proceedings at the Vienna International Arbitral Centre, concluded on June 30 between SE on one side and the Economy Ministry along with HM Manazment - a successor organisation to the National Property Fund - on the other.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,783 • Total comments across all topics: 282,286,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC