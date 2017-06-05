ZUNO ceases trading in Slovakia
The Direct ZUNO bank ceased its operations on the Slovak banking market as of June 2, with Tatra Banka of the same banking group, Raiffeisen Bank International AG , acting as its successor. Credit products have been transferred to Tatra Banka under conditions that clients agreed with ZUNO.
