ZUNO ceases trading in Slovakia

Yesterday Read more: Slovak Spectator

The Direct ZUNO bank ceased its operations on the Slovak banking market as of June 2, with Tatra Banka of the same banking group, Raiffeisen Bank International AG , acting as its successor. Credit products have been transferred to Tatra Banka under conditions that clients agreed with ZUNO.

