Workers At Volkswagen Plant In Slovakia Strike Over Wages

Labor unions called it, starting Tuesday, after a number of negotiation rounds about their demand - a 16 percent increase - failed. Employees of #Volkswagen 's plant in #Bratislava have gone on strike this morning demanding a 16% wage increase;VW offers 4.3% pic.twitter.com/5srMdf2VUC The plant makes several models for the company, including the Volkswagen Touareg, Audi Q7, Volkswagen up!, Skoda Citigo and Seat Mii.

