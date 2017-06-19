VW's Slovak workers strike over pay
Workers at Volkswagen Group's Slovak factory went on strike on Tuesday over demands for a bigger wage rise, hitting a key part of the central European country's manufacturing output. About 70 percent of VW's 12,300 employees joined the protest, union chief Zoroslav Smolinsky said, adding that production would be hit.
