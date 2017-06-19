VW's Slovak workers strike over pay

VW's Slovak workers strike over pay

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

Workers at Volkswagen Group's Slovak factory went on strike on Tuesday over demands for a bigger wage rise, hitting a key part of the central European country's manufacturing output. About 70 percent of VW's 12,300 employees joined the protest, union chief Zoroslav Smolinsky said, adding that production would be hit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,874 • Total comments across all topics: 281,897,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC