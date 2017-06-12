VW's Slovak plant workers vote to str...

VW's Slovak plant workers vote to strike to win 16% pay rise

14 hrs ago

Workers at Volkswagen Group's factory in Slovakia voted to strike starting next Tuesday over demands for a higher wage rise. The plant in Bratislava builds VW, Audi, Skoda and Seat models, as well as Porsche and Bentley bodies-in-white.

Chicago, IL

