Volunteers of the Year awarded

A nun and doctor killed in South Sudan was named one of the laureates of the Volunteer of the Year 2017 awards granted in early April. Foreign Affairs Minister Miroslav Lajcak granted the Heart on a Palm award, in memoriam, to Veronika Terezia Rackova, a nun, doctor and missionary, for her selfless help to others.

