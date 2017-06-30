Volkswagen Slovakia workers win wage ...

Volkswagen Slovakia workers win wage hike, end strike

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Workers at Volkswagen Slovakia attend a rally at the start of a strike over unmet demands for a 16-per cent pay raise on Jun 20, 2017. BRATISLAVA: Unions at Volkswagen Slovakia said on Sunday they were ending a six-day strike after agreeing a 14.1 per cent wage hike with management at the eurozone country's largest private employer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,106 • Total comments across all topics: 282,043,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC