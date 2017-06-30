Volkswagen Slovakia workers win wage hike, end strike

Workers at Volkswagen Slovakia attend a rally at the start of a strike over unmet demands for a 16-per cent pay raise on Jun 20, 2017. BRATISLAVA: Unions at Volkswagen Slovakia said on Sunday they were ending a six-day strike after agreeing a 14.1 per cent wage hike with management at the eurozone country's largest private employer.

