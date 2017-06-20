Visegrad Four-Benelux meeting was his...

Visegrad Four-Benelux meeting was historic, PM Sobotka says

Prague Daily Monitor

The meeting between the Visegrad Four and Benelux's heads of government today was historic, Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka has said and added that the countries "must try to understand one another more." The V4 is comprised of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.

Chicago, IL

