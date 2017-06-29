Trustee starts sale of bankrupt Slovak steel mini-mill
A bankruptcy trustee has started an international tender to sell the assets of Slovakia Steel Mills mini-mill in eastern Slovakia, the trustee firm SSR said. The mill with annual capacity of 620,000 tonnes of steel billets and a rolling mill operation was opened in 2011 in the eastern town of Strazske, but fell into bankruptcy in 2015, and the operations have been mothballed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care system is ailing (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|BUYER BEWARE
|2
|EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Chuck
|19
|Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Three Cheers
|2
|PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16)
|May '16
|naman
|3
|Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06)
|May '16
|PROUD TO BE SERB ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC