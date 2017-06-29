Trustee starts sale of bankrupt Slova...

Trustee starts sale of bankrupt Slovak steel mini-mill

Reuters

A bankruptcy trustee has started an international tender to sell the assets of Slovakia Steel Mills mini-mill in eastern Slovakia, the trustee firm SSR said. The mill with annual capacity of 620,000 tonnes of steel billets and a rolling mill operation was opened in 2011 in the eastern town of Strazske, but fell into bankruptcy in 2015, and the operations have been mothballed.

Chicago, IL

