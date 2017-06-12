Thousands of people join anti-corrupt...

Thousands of people join anti-corruption protests in Presov and Zilina

22 hrs ago

Rallies against corruption, organised by secondary school students, continued on June 12 in Presov and Zilina. While the rally in Zilina drew about 1,500 people, in Presov it was between 2,500 and 4,000.

Chicago, IL

