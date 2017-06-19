The Latest: 6 Central Europe nations vow unity on migration
Defense officials of six Central European countries and the Balkans have pledged close cooperation in tackling migration with all possible means including use of armed forces. The countries - Austria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Slovenia - have created a grouping called the Central European Defense Cooperation and want to be a role model for the entire European Union.
