The first two Black Hawks land in Slovakia

The Slovak air forces will soon be able to use the first two multi-purpose UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters that landed at the Presov airport on June 26. They were transported by ship from the US to the German port of Bremerhaven and from there moved to Slovakia by joint Slovak-US crews. The ceremonial handover will take place on July 6, the TASR newswire reported.

