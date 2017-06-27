The first two Black Hawks land in Slovakia
The Slovak air forces will soon be able to use the first two multi-purpose UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters that landed at the Presov airport on June 26. They were transported by ship from the US to the German port of Bremerhaven and from there moved to Slovakia by joint Slovak-US crews. The ceremonial handover will take place on July 6, the TASR newswire reported.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care system is ailing (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|BUYER BEWARE
|2
|EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Chuck
|19
|Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Three Cheers
|2
|PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16)
|May '16
|naman
|3
|Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06)
|May '16
|PROUD TO BE SERB ...
|5
