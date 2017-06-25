The Brutal S1 is just like the name says

Tuesday Jun 6

Today you can get a Tesla to 60 faster than any hypercar, or can go for a top speed run in a Veyron or its higher-powered successor the Chiron - but there are few instances when you can get a pure sports machine. Originally from Slovakia, the Brutal S1 has been developed in no less than a decade with a single task - get the direct feel of a racer but in a street-legal package.

Chicago, IL

