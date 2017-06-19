The Brief, powered by Eni: Troublemak...

The Brief, powered by Eni: Troublemaker Poland needs patience

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: EurActiv.com

At least three EU countries are troublemakers . Hungary receives a lot of attention but the most severe case is Poland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,103 • Total comments across all topics: 281,883,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC