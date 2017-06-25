The best Slovak barman is from Kosice
Lukas Vrabel from Lobby Bar Kosice won the Competition Diageo World Class Slovakia 2017 that had lasted for seven months. He is going to represent Slovakia at the world championships in Mexico for the world finals from August 19 to August 25 in Mexico.
