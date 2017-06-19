Teenage passenger killed in police chase

A 17-year-old passenger was killed when police officers fired at the car of a driver fleeing police near Nova Bana on June 17, regional police spokesperson Petra Kovacikova told the TASR newswire. The incident took place after officers in an unmarked police car attempted to stop a car driven by a 19-year-old Michal of Zlate Moravce , who is known to the police for driving without a license.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.