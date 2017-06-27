Strike at Volkswagen could prompt others

The recent strike at the biggest carmaker in Slovakia may serve as a lesson for some, trade unionists in other firms agree. An increase in salaries by 14.2 percent in the next two months, a one-off bonus as part of the July payslip, and two extra days off are a few of the main achievements brought on by the six-day strike at Bratislava-based carmaker Volkswagen Slovakia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.