Strike at Volkswagen could prompt others

Strike at Volkswagen could prompt others

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

The recent strike at the biggest carmaker in Slovakia may serve as a lesson for some, trade unionists in other firms agree. An increase in salaries by 14.2 percent in the next two months, a one-off bonus as part of the July payslip, and two extra days off are a few of the main achievements brought on by the six-day strike at Bratislava-based carmaker Volkswagen Slovakia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,267 • Total comments across all topics: 282,066,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC