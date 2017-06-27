Statistics: Three percent of inhabitants are born outside Slovakia
The foreigners living in Slovakia constitute a 1.3-percent share of the total population, according to data from the Slovak Statistics Office. Demographic data from the Slovak Statistics Office shows that three percent of the current inhabitants of Slovakia have been born outside its territory, the TASR newswire quoted on June 26. It added that most of these were born in the Czech Republic and Hungary, but also in the Ukraine, Romania, the UK, and Poland.
