Statistics: Three percent of inhabita...

Statistics: Three percent of inhabitants are born outside Slovakia

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

The foreigners living in Slovakia constitute a 1.3-percent share of the total population, according to data from the Slovak Statistics Office. Demographic data from the Slovak Statistics Office shows that three percent of the current inhabitants of Slovakia have been born outside its territory, the TASR newswire quoted on June 26. It added that most of these were born in the Czech Republic and Hungary, but also in the Ukraine, Romania, the UK, and Poland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,915 • Total comments across all topics: 282,075,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC