South Slovakia should prepare for another heat wave
The south of Slovakia should prepare for extremely hot weather in the following days. The Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute issued warnings of high temperatures for June 27 and 28. Since the temperatures on June 27 may be as high as 33 degrees Celsius in south-western regions, SHMU issued a yellow warning.
