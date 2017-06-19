Slovakia to produce '7days' and 'Bake...

Slovakia to produce '7days' and 'Bake Rolls'

Slovakia's food production sector will soon be strengthened by a foreign investor. The Greek company, Chipita, plans to build a giant bakery in the village of Kostolne Kracany, near Dunajska Streda , the Trend weekly reported.

