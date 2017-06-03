Slovakia aims to be part of eurozone core: PM

Slovakia aims to be part of eurozone ...

The eurozone should be even more united internally, and Slovakia wants to be part of its core, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced here Friday. "There's pressure on eurozone countries to be ever closer-knit and work much closer together," stressed Fico, adding that such integration will also involve the need to adopt highly sensitive decisions, including in social and tax policies.

