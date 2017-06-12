Slovak police search post offices fol...

Slovak police search post offices following tip

13 hrs ago

The customer service of the main postal service operator Slovenska Posta received an anonymous warning of a bomb placement at its premises on June 12, in the evening hours. "We subsequently contacted the police, who decided to search the premises of Slovenska Posta in Banska Bystrica and across Slovakia," spokesperson Martina Mackova confirmed to the TASR newswire.

