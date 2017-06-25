Slovak farmland gains constitutional protection
Slovak agricultural land now enjoys constitutional protection after a constitutional change has termed it a non-renewable natural resource, worthy of the highest protection. The Slovak National Party initiated the change to prevent speculative purchases, in accord with the goals of the current government concerning the protection of agricultural land.
