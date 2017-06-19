Shhh...EU leaders try to take migrati...

Shhh...EU leaders try to take migration feud off table, for now

19 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

European Union leaders meeting in Brussels will try to gloss over their feud about who takes in refugees, a change of tactic that some diplomats have linked to Germany's election in September. Eastern states such as Poland and Hungary have refused to take in asylum-seekers to ease the burden on Greece and Italy, where most of the 1.7 million refugees and migrants entering the EU since 2014 have landed by boat after fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa.

Chicago, IL

