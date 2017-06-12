Sculptor of Seattle's Lenin statue dies in Slovakia - Mon, 12 Jun 2017 PST
Emil Venkov, the Bulgarian sculptor who created the statue of Vladimir Lenin that presides over the Seattle neighborhood of Fremont, died Friday at 79, according to his son Ivan. It was commissioned by the Communist Party of Czechoslovakia and was installed in the city of Poprad in the former Czechoslovakia in 1988.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
