Sculptor of Seattle's Lenin statue di...

Sculptor of Seattle's Lenin statue dies in Slovakia - Mon, 12 Jun 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Emil Venkov, the Bulgarian sculptor who created the statue of Vladimir Lenin that presides over the Seattle neighborhood of Fremont, died Friday at 79, according to his son Ivan. It was commissioned by the Communist Party of Czechoslovakia and was installed in the city of Poprad in the former Czechoslovakia in 1988.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,300 • Total comments across all topics: 281,774,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC