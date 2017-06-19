Romanian tile producer doubles profit in Q1
Local tile producer Wetterbest, which is controlled by investor Dragos Irimescu, recorded a turnover of EUR 15.5 million in the first half of this year, up 65% compared to the same period last year, according to the company's estimates. The company expects a profit of EUR 1.5 million in the first six months of this year, double compared to the one recorded in the first six months of 2016.
