Restoration of UNESCO-World Heritage site in Banska Stiavnica nears completion

18 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

The baroque Calvary, one of the dominant features of the central-Slovak city of in BanskA A tiavnica, was put on the list of the 100 most endangered monuments in the world in 2007. After almost 10 years of hard work and extensive investments, it is gradually regaining its former beauty.

Chicago, IL

