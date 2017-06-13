Prosecutor accuses beaten Roma of false testimony
The Interior Ministry's investigation found no violation of the law on the police side and the prosecutor for the Presov region accused some Roma of false testimony and false accusations, public broadcaster RTVS reported. The whole case of the police raid has been on the Constitutional Court table since April 2016.
