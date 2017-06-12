Presidential Palace opens to the publ...

Presidential Palace opens to the public on June 15

On the 3rd anniversary of the inauguration, President Andrej Kiska opens the doors of his residence, the historical Grassalkovich Palace. From 9:00 until 17:30 , the Presidential Palace in the Hodzovo Square is hosting an Open Day, the Plus jeden den daily wrote.

