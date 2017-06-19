Police reconsider training methods after killing a hostage

Slovak police officers are not specialists in shooting at moving cars, stated Police President Tibor Gaspar when explaining why a police patrol shot and killed one of the passengers in a car chased by police on the night of June 17-18. The incident took place after the police attempted to stop a car driven by 19-year-old Michal of Zlate Moravce , who was known to the police for driving without a license.

