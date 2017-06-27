Police deal with increasing number of bomb threats

By the end of May 2017, there were 44 cases of false alarms; for the whole of 2016, there were 54 such cases. Within two weeks police had to evacuate the post office, nearly six thousand participants of a music event in Bratislava, all Kosice courts, Bratislava's Aupark shopping centre and the main train station in Bratislava.

