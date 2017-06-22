Poland Says Ready for Talks, Not Insults, With France's Macron
Poland is seeking talks about the future of the European Union with Emmanuel Macron after the French president criticized the former communist nation's approach to EU membership. Macron said in an interview with European newspapers published Thursday that the EU's eastern members can't treat the bloc as a " standoff with the bloc's executive about the Warsaw government's failure to adhere to the rule of law after a series of overhauls in the judiciary raised questions over the independence of courts.
