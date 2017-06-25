Perception of business environment remains rather negative
Entrepreneurs in Slovakia are rather critical in their evaluation of the business environment during the first three months of 2017, though not as much as they were in the past. The current figure of the Business Environment Index is 50.7 points, which is 1.81 percent less than the previous evaluation, according to the Business Alliance of Slovakia .
