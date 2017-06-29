Parliament Speaker feels nostalgic ab...

Parliament Speaker feels nostalgic about totalitarian regime

4 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

Parliamentary Speaker Andrej Danko departed on Sunday for a working visit to South Korea for the second meeting of the Presidents of the Parliaments of Eurasian countries. He will remain there until Thursday, his spokeswoman Eva Kliska informed TASR.

