Old City Hall will host Japanese Day

Fans of Japan will be able to see a fine selection of Japanese art and taste Japanese cuisine at the NATSUMATSURI 2017, the Japanese Day on July 2. Part of the Bratislava Culture Summer and Castle Festivities 2017, the event is aimed at enhancing interest and the understanding of Japan among Slovaks. Visitors to the Old City Hall's courtyard will be able to taste traditional Japanese dishes, like sushi, ramen and yakiudon, drink Japanese tea and sake, watch a karate performance, and admire the art of ikebana.

