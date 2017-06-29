No shopping in Slovakia on July 5
All the shops across Slovakia will close on July 5 when Slovakia marks the day of Ss Cyril and Methodius. This will happen in line with the revision to the Labour Code, which extends the list of public and bank holidays on which the doors of shops and supermarkets will stay closed.
