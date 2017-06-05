New Lamborghini will have a Slovak-ma...

New Lamborghini will have a Slovak-made body

8 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

The Sme daily reported that Volkwagen, which owns the Italian carmaker, had originally planned to produce the whole vehicle in Slovakia but shifted its production to Italy to take advantage of the country's tax reliefs. The body and wheels of the new SUV model will be produced by the Bratislava-based carmaker Volkswagen Slovakia, which already produces bodywork for the Audi Q7, Porsche Cayenne and Bentley Bentayga.

