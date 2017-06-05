NAKA checks extremist party for potential financing by Russia
The public television, RTVS, broke the news that the extremist party A1 2SNS which has also seats in parliament may be investigated in connection with possible financing from Russia, through Belorussian businessman Alexander Usovsky. The National Criminal Agency is once again checking on the party, the Sme daily wrote.
