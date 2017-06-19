Learn from successes along with mistakes

Students and business leaders could network at the Mentor Network Program in late May. "I consider it a great opportunity, since we can meet people in the field we want to work in," said Monika Kochajdova, an international relations student at the University of Economics in Bratislava, about the Mentor Network Program event which she attended in late May in Bratislava. Organised by the American Chamber of Commerce in Slovakia, the US Embassy in Slovakia, and CSI Leasing for 10 years, the programme has already arranged the meetings of around 800 students with business leaders, with the aim of helping them with their future career.

