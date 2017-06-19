Last minute talks to avert strike at Volkswagen Slovakia have failed
The strike due to start on June 20 will be the first of its kind in the history of Volkswagen in Slovakia. Talks between the Volkswagen Slovakia management and the Modern Trade Union Volkswagen on Monday afternoon, aimed at averting a full-fledged strike planned to start on Tuesday morning, June 20, have failed.
