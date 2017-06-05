Kiska voices support for Ukraine as v...

Kiska voices support for Ukraine as visa-free travel launched

Slovak President Andrej Kiska offered encouragement to Ukraine on the June 10 introduction of visa-free travel between the EU and Ukraine. "Slovakia will always stand next to you," Kiska told Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

