Is new RTVS director a threat to media freedom?

Media watchdogs say Jaroslav Reznik has proved a good servant to politicians in the past and has no scruples about considering pro-Russian propaganda news a fit source of information. After holding the top jobs at the public-service radio and the state-run newswire, Jaroslav Reznik will add another high-profile media post to his CV.

